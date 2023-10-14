14 October 2023
Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough 1-13 Loughrea 0-13 (Junior A Hurling Final Report & Reaction)
Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough are the 2023 county Junior A hurling champions following this three-point victory over Loughrea in Duggan Park on Saturday (14th October).
Oisin Lohan’s 25th minute goal was the difference in the final result, but a strong third quarter from the north Galway side set up the victory as they atoned for last year’s one-point loss in the decider and qualified for the 2024 intermediate hurling championship.
Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly reports.
Skehana/Mountbellew-Moylough manager Damien McHugh chatted to Darren after the final whistle.
