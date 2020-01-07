Skechers Underage National Cup Draw Announced

The draws for the last 32 of the Skechers National Underage Cups has been made with Galway teams in contention in all competitions. In the Under 12 Cup, there is an all Galway clash with Athenry drawn at home to Maree/Oranmore. Mervue United have been drawn at home to Ardee Celtic. In the Under 13 Cup, Salthill Devon and Mervue United both have away draws to Granagh United and Shelbourne respectively. The Under 14 Cup last 32 sees Knocknacarra at home to Lakewood or Carrigaline while Mervue United are away to Southend United. In the Under 15 Cup, Mervue United will be away to Peamount United and Knocknacarra will be at home to Kildimo United. Finally in the Under 16 Cup, the last 32 draw sees Athenry away to Strand Celtic and Bearna Na Forbachta away to Bellurgan United. All games to be played on the weekend of the 25th and 26th of January.

The details of the Subway Underage Inter League Finals have also been released this morning with Eamon Deacy Park to host two finals. The games will be played as a double header on Sunday the 19th of January starting with the U13 Plate Final between Galway and the Roscommon League at 12 Noon followed by the U15 Championship Final between Galway and the Longford League at 3pm. The Under 13 Championship Final between Mayo and Longford and the Under 15 Plate Final between Mayo and Roscommon will both be played at Solar 21 Park Milebush.