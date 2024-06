Sixty Five Galway Athletes Aiming For Success At National Senior Track And Field Championships This Weekend

One of the strongest line ups in years will be representing Galway Clubs ar the National Senior Track and Field Championships which starts tomorrow at the Morton Stadium in Santry.

Sixty five Athletes will be representing Tuam, Galway City Harriers, South Galway, Craughwell, West Coast AC, Athenry, Loch Lurgan AC and Loughrea with several in with big chances of medals.

Galway Athletes taking part in Senior National Track and Field Championships (With Thanks to Pierce O’Callaghan, Galway Athletics).

Senior Men 200m Sprint

Jack KINANE Galway City Harriers A.C.

Robert MEAGHER Galway City Harriers A.C.

Joseph DOHERTY Galway City Harriers A.C.

Robert MCDONNELL Galway City Harriers A.C.

Andrew EGAN Galway City Harriers A.C.

Alex LEE Galway City Harriers A.C.

Shane MEAGHER Galway City Harriers A.C.

Odhrán MOONEY-JOHNSTON Galway City Harriers A.C.

Leon EWERE West Coast A.C.

Enoch OLAOYE West Coast A.C.

Senior Men 400m Sprints

Robert URQUHART Galway City Harriers A.C.

Robert MCDONNELL Galway City Harriers A.C.

Cillin GREENE Galway City Harriers A.C.

David MANNION South Galway A.C.

Stephen MANNION South Galway A.C.

Ben EDEH West Coast A.C.

Senior Men 5000m Cat C

Chris JONKER Galway City Harriers A.C.

Senior Men Triple Jump

Richard KAMSON Galway City Harriers A.C.

Darragh FAHY Loughrea A.C.

Senior Men WF Height 56lbs

Pierce HOPWOOD Galway City Harriers A.C.

Senior Women 200m Sprint

Laura NALLY Galway City Harriers A.C.

Laura Ann COSTELLO Galway City Harriers A.C.

Danielle MOYNIHAN Tuam A.C.

Senior Women 400m Sprints

Nicole WALSH Galway City Harriers A.C.

Senior Women Triple Jump

Aoife SHEEHY Galway City Harriers A.C.

4x400m Mixed Relay

Andrew EGAN Galway City Harriers A.C.

Robert MCDONNELL Galway City Harriers A.C.

Laura Ann COSTELLO Galway City Harriers A.C.

Nicole WALSH Galway City Harriers A.C.

Robert URQUHART Galway City Harriers A.C.

Senior men 4×100 Relay

Nick UKAGA West Coast A.C.

Leon EWERE West Coast A.C.

Christian Efeosa OGBEMUDIA West Coast A.C.

Hamsley OKOMAH West Coast A.C.

Ben EDEH West Coast A.C.

Enoch OLAOYE West Coast A.C.

Senior Men 100m Sprint

Jack KINANE Galway City Harriers A.C.

Alex LEE Galway City Harriers A.C.

Leon EWERE West Coast A.C.

Senior Men Long Jump

Richard KAMSON Galway City Harriers A.C.

Senior Men WF Distance 56lbs

Pierce HOPWOOD Galway City Harriers A.C.

Senior Women 100m Sprint

Laura NALLY Galway City Harriers A.C.

Nicole QUIRKE Galway City Harriers A.C.

Laura Ann COSTELLO Galway City Harriers A.C.

Angela CIELECKA Galway City Harriers A.C.

Senior Men 10000m Walk

Matthew NEWELL Tuam A.C.

Senior Women 5000m Walk

Savanagh O’CALLAGHAN Tuam A.C.

Ciara GILMORE Tuam A.C.

Holly SHAUGNESSY Tuam A.C.

Beabhin HOSTY Loch Lurgan A.C.

Sinead MAHER South Galway A.C.

Senior Women 800m

Alexandra JOYCE Tuam A.C.

Aoibhinn REDINGTON Tuam A.C.

U20 Women 3000m

Niamh MCWALTER Tuam A.C.

Senior Men Shot Put

Liam SHAW Athenry A.C.

Senior Men Discus

Liam SHAW Athenry A.C.

Senior Men 1500m

Declan O’CONNELL Craughwell A.C.

Senior Men 5000m Cat A

William FITZGERALD Craughwell A.C.

Senior Men 800m

Kyle MOORHEAD Craughwell A.C.

Keelan MOORHEAD Craughwell A.C.

Jack MISKELLA Craughwell A.C.

Senior Men High Jump

Conor PENNEY Craughwell A.C.

Senior Women 400m Sprints

Sinead TREACY Craughwell A.C.

Senior Men Pole Vault

Justin LANE Craughwell A.C.

U20 Men 3000m

Luke O’SULLIVAN Craughwell A.C.