15 November 2023

Six Galway United players on First Division Team of the Year

The PFA Ireland Men’s First Division Team of the Year 2023, as voted for by the players has been announced and runaway champions Galway United have been rewarded with 6 players selected. Goalkeeper Brendan Clarke, defenders Killian Brouder and Rob Slevin, midfielder Edward McCarthy and forwards David Hurley and Stephen Walsh. Hurley and Walsh have also been shortlisted for Player of the Year, alongside Ronan Coughlan of Waterford.

PFA First Division Team of the Year:

Brendan Clarke (Galway United)

Giles Philips (Waterford)

Killian Brouder (Galway United)

Rob Slevin (Galway United)

Ryan Burke (Waterford)

Edward McCarthy (Galway United)

David Hurley (Galway United)

Jack Doherty (Cobh Ramblers)

Frantz Pierrot (Athlone Town)

Ronan Coughlan (Waterford)

Stephen Walsh (Galway United)

