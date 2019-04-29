Six Galway Teams Qualify For Community Games National Finals

On Saturday 27th April the Aldi Community Games 1st Round Connaught Finals took place in Ballinasloe Co Galway. Over 80 teams in 22 different events, including Badminton, Basketball, Chess Draughts, Indoor Soccer, Mini Rugby and Table Tennis were played off with the winners qualifying to represent Connaught at the Aldi Community Games National Finals in UL from the 24th to the 26th May.

The following Competitions took place in Ballinasloe, the Shearwater Hotel (Chess and Draughts), Emerald Ballroom (Badminton), Ballinasloe RFC (Mini Rugby), Scoil Mhuire (Basketball and Table Tennis), Kiltormer Community Centre (Indoor Soccer) and Maree Community Centre (Basketball).

A huge thanks from Connaught and Galway Community Games to all who allowed the Connaught Committee the use of their fine venues.

Thanks also to Mary Shields, Kevin Larkin, Tomas Waters, Darren Kelly, John McKenna, Conal Duffy, Declan Regan and Declan McKeon who coordinated all the events,

Appreciation is also extended to the officials, the Catering, Tony and his Presentation Team, John, Margaret, Anne and Damien, Margaret Bolton, and Rachel and the Secretarial and Results Team, the Photographers, Anthony and Breda, Michelle who posted the results as they came in on the Galway and Connaught Facebook pages, The National Directors who attended, Tony Lee National Deputy President, Tanya Kelly, Activities Director and Gerry McGuiness member of National Board of Directors.

To all who helped and supported on the day, the Connaught and Galway Community Games committee led by Connaught Chairperson Carmel Greally, Thank you, A special word of thanks to and congratulations to all the young people who travelled from all five counties in Connaught to participate, their parents and managers, Well Done to everyone,

2019 Connaught Aldi Community Games Results first Round

Badminton Girls U15

Winners – Turlough Towers (Mayo) 4

Runners Up – FBD Roads (Roscommon) 0

Badminton Boys U15

Winners – FBD Roads (Roscommon) 4

Runners Up – Turlough Towers (Mayo) 0

Basketball Mixed U11

Winners, Oranmore Maree, Galway 24

Runners Up Carrick on Shannon Leitrim 6

Basketball Boys U13

Winners – Oranmore Maree (Galway) 24

Runners Up – Castlerea (Roscommon) 5

Basketball Girls U13

Winners – Oranmore Maree (Galway) 40

Runners Up – Tarmonbarry (Roscommon) 11

Basketball Boys U16

Winners – Ballinamore (Leitrim) 31

Runners Up – Claregalway (Galway) 30

Basketball Girls U16

Winners – Ballinamore (Leitrim) 39

Runners Up – Oranmore Maree (Galway)37

Chess U13 Mixed

Winners – Dunmore (Galway) 5

Runners Up – Kilteevan (Roscommon) 0

Chess U16 Mixed

Winners – Dunmore (Galway) 5

Runners Up – Manorhamiliton (Leitrim) 3

Draughts U10 Mixed

Winners – CDC (Roscommon) 10 (on Countback)

Runners Up – Coolaney (Sligo) 10

Draughts U12 Mixed

Winners – Elphin (Roscommon) 7

Runners Up – Easkey (Sligo) 3

Draughts U14 Mixed

Winners – Coolaney (Sligo) 20

Runners Up – Kinvara (Galway) 0

Draughts U16 Mixed

Winners – Elphin (Roscommon) 17

Runners Up – Lough Allen (Leitrim) 3

Indoor Soccer Boys U/10

Winners – Drum Clonown (Roscommon) 3 (AET)

Runners Up – Castleconnor (Sligo) 2

Indoor Soccer Girls U10

Winners – Salthill Claddagh (Galway) 4

Runners Up – Tarmonbarry Scramogue (Roscommon) 2

Indoor Soccer Boys U13

Winners – Riverstown Sligo 7

Runners Up – Salthill Claddagh (Galway) 2

Indoor Soccer Girls U13

Winners – Cornageeha (Sligo) 5

Runners Up – Athenry (Galway) 2

Mini Rugby U/11 Mixed

Winners – Rosses Point (Sligo) 7

Runners Up – CDC (Roscommon) 4

Table Tennis Boys U/13

Winners – St Mary’s (Sligo) 5

Runners Up – Castlerea (Roscommon)1

Table Tennis Girls U13

Winners – Bunninadden (Sligo) 4

Runners Up – Castlerea (Roscommon) 2

Table Tennis, Boys U16

St Marys Sligo Qualifies

Table Tennis, Girls U16

Bunninadden Sligo Qualifies

The County Qualifying Count

Sligo 8, Galway 6, Roscommon 5, Leitrim 2 ,Mayo 1.