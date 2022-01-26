Six Galway Schools through to Connacht PPS Senior Football Semi-Finals

Six Galway Schools are through to Connacht Post primary Schools Senior Football Semi-Finals following this afternoon’s A, B and C Quarter finals.

Three of them are through to the Connacht Post Primary Senior A Football Semi-Finals.

St Jarlath’s College beat St Geralds Castlebar this afternoon by 0-9 to 0-7, Colaiste Bhaile Chlair beat St. Attractas Community School Tubbercurry by 2-13 to 2-6 and St Joseph’s College Galway beat Rice College Westport by 1-10 to 0-9.

St Colmans Claremorris will be the sole non Galway school in the Semi-Finals after beating Summerhill College Sligo by 3-10 to 1-13.

In the Senior B Football Championship, Garbally College have been given a walkover by Ballinamore Community School in their Quarter Final so they go through to the Connacht Semi-Final. Unfortunately, Calascantius College Oranmore have been beaten by St Joseph’s College Foxford in Milltown by 2-12 to 0-7.

St Pauls Oughterard are through to the Connacht Post Primary Schools Senior C Football Semi-Finals after a one point win over Colaiste Iognaid in Westside. St Pauls winning by 1-14 to 1-13. They have been joined by Holy Rosary College Mountbellew who beat Seamount College Kinvara by 1-8 to 0-4.

The Semi-Finals are scheduled for Wednesday the 2nd of February.