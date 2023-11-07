Six Galway Rowers Nominated For Rowing Ireland Awards

Rowing Ireland has announced the shortlist for the 2023 Rowing Ireland awards that will take place in the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise.

An incredible six Galway rowers have made the shortlist. Siobhan McCrohan of Tribesmen has been nominated for Senior Female Rower of the Year, Catriona Mannion and Michael Hughes have been nominated for Volunteer of the Year, Aifric Keogh has been nominated for the Women in Sport Advocate Award and Peter Cassidy of Tribesmen and Stephen McGowan, and Deirdre O’Hara from Galway Rowing Club have been nominated for the Rowability Award.

The awards will be presented on the 18th of November.

Tickets for the event are available to purchase HERE

Club of the Year

University of Limerick Rowing Club

Rosscarbery Rowing Club

Castleconnell Boat Club

Coach of the Year

Saoirse Byrnes – Castleconnell Boat Club

Derek Holland – Enniskillen Royal Boat Club

Fergus Hannon – Athlone Boat Club

Up and Coming Rower of the Year

Joe Tanner – University of Limerick Rowing Club

Alison Bergin – Fermoy Rowing Club

Konan Pazzaia – Queens University Belfast Boat Club

Senior Male Rower of the Year

Nathan Timoney – Queens University Belfast Boat Club

Fintan McCarthy – Skibbereen Rowing Club

Ross Corrigan – Portora Boat Club

Senior Female Rower of the Year

Zoe Hyde – Killorglin Rowing Club

Siobhán McCrohan – Tribesmen Rowing Club

Junior Male Rower of the Year

Shane Rafferty – St Michael’s Rowing Club

Martin Siltanen – St Joseph’s Rowing Club

Eoghan Hinchy – St Michael’s Rowing Club

Junior Female Rower of the Year

Holly Davis – Lee Valley Rowing Club

Annick Frohburg – Castleconnell Boat Club

Ella Clarke – Sligo Rowing Club

Méabh McNamara – Donegal Bay Rowing Club

Umpire of the Year

Andrew Tubman – Belfast Rowing Club

Kayla McCann – St Michael’s Rowing Club

John McCarthy – Cork Boat Club

Volunteer of the Year

Bernie O’Leary – Edermine Ferry Rowing Club

Caitríona Mannion – Galway RC/St Josephs RC

Brian Richardson – St Michaels Rowing Club

Gabriel Cox – Carrick on Shannon Rowing Club

Paul Gallen – Athlone Boat Club

Joe Gleeson – Castleconnell Boat Club

Michael R Hughes – Galway RC

Michelle McDonagh – Shannon Rowing Club

Gordon Reid – Lagan Scullers Club

October Volunteer of the Month TBD (Nominations open HERE)

Women in Sport Advocate

Aifric Keogh – Dublin University Ladies Boat Club

Eithne Tiernan – Shandon Boat Club

Eva Breheny Clarke – University College Dublin Ladies Boat Club

Rowability Award of the Year

Peter Cassidy – Tribesmen Rowing Club

Steven McGowan – Galway Rowing Club

Deirdre O’Hara – Galway Rowing Club