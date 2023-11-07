7 November 2023
Six Galway Rowers Nominated For Rowing Ireland Awards
Rowing Ireland has announced the shortlist for the 2023 Rowing Ireland awards that will take place in the Midlands Park Hotel Portlaoise.
An incredible six Galway rowers have made the shortlist. Siobhan McCrohan of Tribesmen has been nominated for Senior Female Rower of the Year, Catriona Mannion and Michael Hughes have been nominated for Volunteer of the Year, Aifric Keogh has been nominated for the Women in Sport Advocate Award and Peter Cassidy of Tribesmen and Stephen McGowan, and Deirdre O’Hara from Galway Rowing Club have been nominated for the Rowability Award.
The awards will be presented on the 18th of November.
Tickets for the event are available to purchase HERE
Club of the Year
- University of Limerick Rowing Club
- Rosscarbery Rowing Club
- Castleconnell Boat Club
Coach of the Year
- Saoirse Byrnes – Castleconnell Boat Club
- Derek Holland – Enniskillen Royal Boat Club
- Fergus Hannon – Athlone Boat Club
Up and Coming Rower of the Year
- Joe Tanner – University of Limerick Rowing Club
- Alison Bergin – Fermoy Rowing Club
- Konan Pazzaia – Queens University Belfast Boat Club
Senior Male Rower of the Year
- Nathan Timoney – Queens University Belfast Boat Club
- Fintan McCarthy – Skibbereen Rowing Club
- Ross Corrigan – Portora Boat Club
Senior Female Rower of the Year
- Zoe Hyde – Killorglin Rowing Club
- Siobhán McCrohan – Tribesmen Rowing Club
Junior Male Rower of the Year
- Shane Rafferty – St Michael’s Rowing Club
- Martin Siltanen – St Joseph’s Rowing Club
- Eoghan Hinchy – St Michael’s Rowing Club
Junior Female Rower of the Year
- Holly Davis – Lee Valley Rowing Club
- Annick Frohburg – Castleconnell Boat Club
- Ella Clarke – Sligo Rowing Club
- Méabh McNamara – Donegal Bay Rowing Club
Umpire of the Year
- Andrew Tubman – Belfast Rowing Club
- Kayla McCann – St Michael’s Rowing Club
- John McCarthy – Cork Boat Club
Volunteer of the Year
- Bernie O’Leary – Edermine Ferry Rowing Club
- Caitríona Mannion – Galway RC/St Josephs RC
- Brian Richardson – St Michaels Rowing Club
- Gabriel Cox – Carrick on Shannon Rowing Club
- Paul Gallen – Athlone Boat Club
- Joe Gleeson – Castleconnell Boat Club
- Michael R Hughes – Galway RC
- Michelle McDonagh – Shannon Rowing Club
- Gordon Reid – Lagan Scullers Club
- October Volunteer of the Month TBD (Nominations open HERE)
Women in Sport Advocate
- Aifric Keogh – Dublin University Ladies Boat Club
- Eithne Tiernan – Shandon Boat Club
- Eva Breheny Clarke – University College Dublin Ladies Boat Club
Rowability Award of the Year
- Peter Cassidy – Tribesmen Rowing Club
- Steven McGowan – Galway Rowing Club
- Deirdre O’Hara – Galway Rowing Club