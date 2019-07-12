Six Galway Athletes Named On Team Ireland For European Youth Olympics

Six Galway athletes have been named on Team Ireland for the Summer European Youth Olympics that will take place in Baku this month. The European Youth Olympics is a multi-sport event aimed at athletes aged 14-18 years of age and plays an important role in preparing athletes for future Games, run in a similar format to the Olympic Games and the Youth Olympics.

Athletes from Athletics, Cycling, Gymnastics, Swimming and Tennis will be competing across the seven days of competition in Baku, with the EYOF running from the 21 – 27 July. The EYOF is held every two years and is run by the European Olympic Committees (EOC) under the patronage of the IOC.

The Galway Athletes are…

Athletics

Conor Cusack (Galway) Javelin Throw

Oisin Lane (Galway) 10000m Race Walking

Robert McDonnell (Galway) 200m, 400m, Medley Relay – 100m, 200m, 300m, 400m

Gymnastics

Blathnaid Higgins (Galway) Beam, Floor, Uneven Bars, Vault

Caoimhe Donohoe (Galway) Beam, Floor, Uneven Bars, Vault

Swimming

Molly Mayne (Galway) 100m Breaststroke, 200m Breaststroke