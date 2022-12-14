Six from Galway Corinthians named on IRFU National Talent Squads

To have any player named on a National Talent Squad is special but to have six is an achievement that is hard to equal.

That is what happened to Galway Corinthians RFC this season when it was announced that six of their underage players were named to the IRFU National Talent Squad for the 22/23 season.

Caden Grant, Tomas Farthing, Fiachna Barratt, Sean Fox, Bryan Walsh and Max Flynn have trained with Ireland at underage level in recent weeks and last week it was announced that Bryan Walsh, Tomas Farthing, Max Flynn and Sean Fox were called into further international squads for December training as focus turns to competitive action in the new year.

Tomas Farthing and Bryan Walsh have been called into the U18 Clubs/Schools Squad while Max Flynn and Sean Fox have been called into the U19 Squad.

They join Cian Brady and Finian Murray from Monivea RFC who were also called up.

John Mulligan spoke to Corinthians players Max Flynn, Tomas Farthing and Sean Fox and Coach Alasdair Conway about their careers so far and their involvement with the Irish Squads.

Connacht Players on Irish Squads

Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools Squad

Ambrose Bamber (Connacht/Sligo Grammar School/Sligo RFC)

Cian Brady (Connacht/Coláiste an Eachréidh/Monivea RFC)

Tomas Farthing (Connacht/Coláiste Chroí Mhuire Galway/Corinthians RFC)

Finian Murray (Connacht/Holy Rosary College/Monivea RFC)

Arann Platt (Connacht/Sligo Grammar School/Sligo RFC)

Sean Rohan (Connacht/CBS Roscommon/Buccaneers RFC)

Bryan Walsh (Connacht/Colaiste Einde Galway/Corinthians RFC)



Ireland U19 Squad

Max Flynn (Connacht/Cistercian College Roscrea/Corinthians RFC)

Sean Fox (Connacht/Corinthians RFC)

Sean Hopkins (Connacht/St Muredach’s College/Ballina RFC)