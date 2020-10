Six Connacht Players Named In Irish Six Nations Rugby Squad

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has named six Connacht players in his squad for the final two Six Nations games against Italy and France.

Bundee Aki and Dave Heffernan retain their places after they were named in the initial Six Nations squad before the COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s also a return to the Ireland setup for Finlay Bealham, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion and Quinn Roux with the quartet showing some impressive form since the return of rugby.

Connacht take on Cardiff Blues this Saturday in the Guinness PRO14. Kick-off at Rodney Parade is 7.35pm.

Farrell has also named six uncapped players in his squad of 35 – Ryan Baird, Ed Byrne, Will Connors, Shane Daly, Hugo Keenan and Jamison Gibson Park.

Ireland Squad 2020 Guinness 6 Nations Championships Round 4 & 5

Backs (16)

Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 26 caps

Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Jack Carty (Connacht/Buccaneers) 10 caps

Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 21 caps

Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Con) uncapped

Chris Farrell (Munster/Young Munster) 9 caps

Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) uncapped

Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 43 caps

Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 24 caps

Kieran Marmion (Connacht/Corinthians) 27 caps

Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 3 caps

Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 81 caps

Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 29 caps

Jonathan Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 91 caps CAPTAIN

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster/Lurgan) 28 caps

Forwards (19)

Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) uncapped

Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Corinthians) 9 caps

Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 13 caps

Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Will Connors (Leinster/UCD) uncapped

Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 17 caps

Caelan Doris (Leinster/UCD) 2 caps

Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 98 caps

Dave Heffernan (Connacht/Buccaneers) 1 cap

Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 55 caps

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 11 caps

Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps

Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 67 caps

Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

Quinn Roux (Connacht/Galwegians) 12 caps

James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

John Ryan (Munster/Cork Constitution) 21 caps

CJ Stander (Munster/Shannon) 41 caps

Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 26 caps

Training with Squad w/c 12th October

Harry Byrne (Leinster/Lansdowne) uncapped

Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) uncapped

James Lowe (Leinster) uncapped

James Tracy (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps

Fineen Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster) uncapped