Six Connacht Players In Irish Womens Squad For Six Nations

21 December 2018

Six Connacht players have been named in the Irish Womens Squad for the six national that begins on the 1st of February against England at Energia Park. Included in the squad is Béibhinn Parsons from Ballinasloe who last month was named in the Irish squad to face the USA and became the youngest player to represent Ireland in a senior rugby international. The Ardscoil Mhuire student celebrated her 17th birthday on November 30.

Four Galwegians players have been named in Laura Feely, Nicole Fryday, Nicole Fowley and Edel McMahon and Alison Miller from Old Belvedere is the sixth Connacht player named in Adam Griggs Squad. Galway’s own Claire Molloy has also been named as is the former Connacht player Sene Naoupu.

