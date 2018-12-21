Six Connacht Players In Irish Womens Squad For Six Nations

A number of players from the Ireland women’s sevens squad have been included and will be available for selection subject to their Women’s Sevens World Series commitments.
Ireland will play their home games in Energia Park with the opening game of the tournament against England, kicking off at 5pm on Friday 1st February.
IRELAND WOMEN’S Squad (2019 Women’s Six Nations Championship):
Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/Munster) *
Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke/Ulster)
Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster) *
Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock/Leinster)
Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby)
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster) *
Ailbhe Dowling (Old Belvedere/Leinster) *
Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)
Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht)
Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht)
Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt)
Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster) *
Emma Hooban (St. Mary’s/Leinster)
Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)
Claire Keohane (Railway Union/Munster) *
Leah Lyons (Harlequins)
Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)
Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster)
Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht)
Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht)
Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond/IQ Rugby)
Claire Molloy (Wasps)
Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/Leinster) *
Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht)
Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)
Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/Munster)
Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster)
Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster)
* Denotes uncapped player at this level
Ireland Women’s Team – Six Nations 2019 Fixtures
Friday 1 February: Ireland v England, Donnybrook, 5pm
Friday 8 February: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun, 7.35pm
Saturday 23 February: Italy v Ireland, Parma, 6.30pm
Saturday 9 March: Ireland v France, Donnybrook, 7pm
Sunday 17 March: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff Arms Park, 1.30pm