Six Connacht Players In Irish Womens Squad For Six Nations

Six Connacht players have been named in the Irish Womens Squad for the six national that begins on the 1st of February against England at Energia Park. Included in the squad is Béibhinn Parsons from Ballinasloe who last month was named in the Irish squad to face the USA and became the youngest player to represent Ireland in a senior rugby international. The Ardscoil Mhuire student celebrated her 17th birthday on November 30.

Four Galwegians players have been named in Laura Feely, Nicole Fryday, Nicole Fowley and Edel McMahon and Alison Miller from Old Belvedere is the sixth Connacht player named in Adam Griggs Squad. Galway’s own Claire Molloy has also been named as is the former Connacht player Sene Naoupu.

Ireland Women’s Head Coach Adam Griggs has also included seven uncapped players in a 36 woman squad for the forthcoming Women’s Six Nations.

The seven uncapped players are Enya Breen, Kathryn Dane, Linda Djougang, Ailbhe Dowling, Eve Higgins, Claire Keohane and Hannah O’Connor. A number of players from the Ireland women’s sevens squad have been included and will be available for selection subject to their Women’s Sevens World Series commitments. Ireland will play their home games in Energia Park with the opening game of the tournament against England, kicking off at 5pm on Friday 1st February. IRELAND WOMEN’S Squad (2019 Women’s Six Nations Championship): Enya Breen (UL Bohemians/Munster) *

Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke/Ulster)

Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/Leinster)

Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/Ulster) *

Jeamie Deacon (Blackrock/Leinster)

Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo Ladies/IQ Rugby)

Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster) *

Ailbhe Dowling (Old Belvedere/Leinster) *

Laura Feely (Galwegians/Connacht)

Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht)

Nichola Fryday (Galwegians/Connacht)

Louise Galvin (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians/Munster) (capt)

Eve Higgins (Railway Union/Leinster) *

Emma Hooban (St. Mary’s/Leinster)

Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union/Leinster)

Claire Keohane (Railway Union/Munster) *

Leah Lyons (Harlequins) Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/Leinster)

Claire McLaughlin (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Edel McMahon (Galwegians/Connacht)

Alison Miller (Old Belvedere/Connacht)

Sarah Mimnagh (Richmond/IQ Rugby)

Claire Molloy (Wasps)

Ellen Murphy (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock/Leinster) *

Beibhinn Parsons (Ballinasloe/Connacht)

Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/Leinster)

Fiona Reidy (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Laura Sheehan (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Juliet Short (Railway Union/Leinster)

Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

Megan Williams (Old Belvedere/Leinster) * Denotes uncapped player at this level Ireland Women’s Team – Six Nations 2019 Fixtures Friday 1 February: Ireland v England, Donnybrook, 5pm

Friday 8 February: Scotland v Ireland, Scotstoun, 7.35pm

Saturday 23 February: Italy v Ireland, Parma, 6.30pm

Saturday 9 March: Ireland v France, Donnybrook, 7pm

Sunday 17 March: Wales v Ireland, Cardiff Arms Park, 1.30pm