Six Changes for Galway Senior Hurlers Ahead of Walsh Cup Semi-Final against Dublin

The Galway team to play Dublin on Saturday (20th January 2024 – 1.00pm in Parnell Park) in the Walsh Cup shows six changes from the side that overcame Laois the previous weekend.

Jack Grealish makes his first appearance of the season, while Gearoid McInerney, Ronan Glennon, Sean O’Hanlon, Evan Niland and Kevin Cooney are all included.

Oranmore/Maree’s McInerney is named at full back, Cianan Fahy at 6, Sean O’Hanlon at wing back and Padraic Mannion at midfield.

Shane Morgan, Daniel Loftus, Tiernan Killeen, Gavin Lee, Alex Connaire (who all saw Fitzgibbon Cup action with UOG on Thursday night) and Martin McManus drop out from the Laois game as Galway prepare to take on Micheal Donoghue’s Dublin.

The game will be live on Galway Bay FM.

Galway: Darach Fahy; Jack Grealish, Gearoid McInerney, TJ Brennan, Ronan Glennon, Cianan Fahy, Sean O’Hanlon, Donal O’Shea, Padraic Mannion, Tom Monaghan, Jason Flynn, John Cooney, Evan Niland, Kevin Cooney, Declan McLoughlin. Subs: Eanna Murphy, Michael Walsh, Eoin Lawless, Daniel Loftus, Ian McGlynn, Shane Morgan, Tiernan Killeen, Alex Connaire, Gavin Lee, Martin McManus.