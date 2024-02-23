Six Changes for Galway Senior Hurlers Ahead of Antrim in National League

The Galway senior hurling team for the game with Antrim on Sunday (25th February 2024) shows six changes following the loss to Tipperary.

Jack Grealish, TJ Brennan, Shane Cooney, Ronan Glennon, Donal O’Shea and John Cooney drop out. The changes see Darren Morrissey and St Thomas duo Fintan and David Burke come in, while Adrian Tuohy and Daithi Burke will both operate as wing backs. Sean Linnane is restored to the midfield sector.

David Burke makes his first appearance since last year’s league (following his cruciate injury and St Thomas successful club campaign), while Adrian Tuohy and Fintan Burke appear for the first time since last year’s championship. Darach Fahy plays his third league game in a row, with brother Cianan at centre back. Fintan Burke is handed the number three jersey.

Galway v Antrim: Darach Fahy, Darren Morrissey, Fintan Burke, Padraic Mannion, Adrian Tuohy, Cianan Fahy, Daithi Burke, David Burke, Sean Linnane, Gavin Lee, Tom Monaghan, Conor Cooney, Evan Niland, Conor Whelan, Jason Flynn.

Subs: Eanna Murphy, Jack Grealish, Cian Mahony, Gearoid McInerney, Eoin Lawless, Donal O’Shea, Ronan Glennon, Ian McGlynn, John Cooney, Liam Collins, Jamie Ryan.

Galway Bay FM’s Sean Walsh joined Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line’ to run through the selection.

Throw-in at Corrigan Park on Sunday is 1pm

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.