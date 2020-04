Sarsfield’s Siobhán McGrath has been named the AIB Camogie Club Player of the Year for 2019/20. Siobhan scored the winning goal during Sarsfield’s victory over Slaughtneil in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championship Final in Croke Park.

Siobhan spoke to Oisin Langan

Sarsfield’s Siobhan McGrath pictured after Sarsfield’s victory over Slaughtneil in the AIB All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championship Final in Croke Park. Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Laszlo Geczo