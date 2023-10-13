Siobhan McCrohan named jont winner of Sportswoman of the Month

The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Month award for September 2023 goes to joint winners, Ciara Mageean and Siobhán McCrohan.

Siobhán McCrohan had a comeback to remember last month at the World Rowing Championships in Serbia. Following a seven-year absence from international rowing, the Claregalway woman just missed out on a medal at the European Championships in May, where she finished in fourth place. However, there was no stopping her in Serbia. A strong performance in the final of the lightweight single sculls led to a convincing gold medal win, Siobhán finishing a boat-length clear of Mexico’s Kenia Lechuga.

Ciara Mageean has had a remarkable 2023. In May she regained her Irish 800m record and in June she smashed Sonia O’Sullivan’s mile record to finish second at the Diamond League meeting in Monaco, her time making her the fifth-fastest miler in athletics history. In August, she broke the Irish 1500m record when she finished, agonisingly, fourth in an epic World Championships final. Finally, in September she broke her own 1500m record again, becoming the first Irishwoman to break 3:56 in the 1500m and taking second place at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels.

Congratulations to Ciara Mageean and Siobhán McCrohan, our joint winners of The Irish Times Sport Ireland Sportswoman of the Month for September 2023.