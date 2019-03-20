Simon Lowry wins gold in golf at the Special Olympics

Simon Lowry from Kilreakle who plays out of Lough Rea Golf Club has won gold at the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi. Simon was 4 shots behind heading into the final days play but produced a brilliant final round to secure the Irelands latest gold medal. He hit an albatross on the par 5 7th hole (-3 under) and finished up on 69 for the round which was a massive 16 shots better than he shot the first day (an 85).

