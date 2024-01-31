Galway Bay FM

31 January 2024

Sigerson Cup Football Quarter Final: University of Galway v UCD

Join us for the live online stream of the Sigerson Cup Football Quarter Final clash between University of Galway v UCD on Wednesday, January 31st, Throw in is at 5:30 pm in Dangan. Tune in for exclusive pre-match build-up and live commentary by Ollie Turner from 5:20.

 

 

