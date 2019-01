Sigerson Cup action starts today

The opening round of matches in the Sigerson Cup are down for decision this week, with last year’s beaten finalists NUIG at home to 2017 champions St Mary’s Belfast in Dangan at 2pm in one of three matches this afternoon. NUIG are once again managed by Maurice Sheridan, with Kevin McDonnell from Sligo the team captain and Galway and Corofin star Kieran Molloy one of the vice-captains. The 8 first round Sigerson winners will qualify for the quarter finals on Wednesday, Feb 6th. NUIG also start their Fitzgibbon Cup hurling campaign on Sunday away to UCD at 1.30pm in Belfield, followed by group games at home to UL and away to UCC.

Wednesday 16 January

Sigerson Cup round 1

NUI Galway v St Marys, Dangan, 2pm

UCC v Athlone IT, Mardyke, 7pm

DIT v UL, Grangegorman, 7.30pm

Thursday 17 January

Sigerson Cup round 1

UCD v Cork IT, Belfield, 2pm

Garda v IT Sligo, Templemore, 2.15pm

Friday 18 January

Sigerson Cup round 1

DCU v IT Carlow, DCU, 7.30pm

Sunday 20 January

Sigerson Cup round 1

IT Tralee v Ulster University, John Mitchels, 1pm

Queens v Maynooth, The Dub, 2pm

Fitzgibbon Cup round 1: University College Dublin v NUI Galway, Belfield, 1.30pm

University of Limerick v University College Cork, UL, 2.30pm

Full Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup Draw



Round 1 January 16/20

A. DCU v IT Carlow

B. QUB v Maynooth University

C. IT Tralee v Ulster University

D. UCC v Athlone IT

E. UCD v Cork IT

F. NUIG v St Mary’s

G. Garda v IT Sligo

H. DIT v UL

Round 2 January 23/24

I. Loser of A v Loser of E

J. Loser of B v Loser of F

K. Loser of C v Loser of G

L. Loser of D v Loser of H

Round 3 January 30

M. Winner of H v Winner of I

N. Winner of G v Winner of J

O. Winner of F v Winner of K

P. Winner of E v Winner of L

Quarter-Finals February 6

Q. Winner of M v Winner of D

R. Winner of N v Winner of C

S. Winner of O v Winner of B

T. Winner of P v Winner of A

Semi-Finals February 16

Q v R

S v T

Final February 20th

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup

Group A: UCC, UL, NUIG, UCD

Group B: Limerick IT, IT Carlow, Trinity, Garda

Group C: Waterford IT, DCU, Cork IT

Group D: DIT, Mary I, Maynooth University

Group fixtures on Sunday January 20, Wednesday/Thursday January 23/24, Wednesday/Thursday January 30/31