Sigerson Cup 1/4 final reaction – NUIG 2-8 LYIT 1-8

NUIG qualified for the semi finals of the Sigerson Cup in Dangan last night after a hard earned 2-8 to 1-8 win over Letterkenny IT. A first half Eoghan Kelly goal helped the Galway side to an interval lead of 1-5 to 0-4, but a disastrous start to the second half saw the Galway college lose two players to a black and red card, as well as conceding a goal which saw LYIT draw level at 1-5 a piece. NUIG held their nerve however and a 57th minute goal by Tomo Culhane (pictured) sealed a 3 point win and a place in next Monday’s semi finals. One of the big talking points though was a knee injury sustained by NUIG and Mayo forward Tommy Conroy just before half time. That injury and the relief of winning such a tough game was discussed by NUIG manager Maurice Sheridan after the match when he spoke to Johnathan Higgins…