Turloughmore’s Michael Duffy has completed a clear second round for the Irish Show jumping team in today’s FEI Nations Cup at Vilamoura in Portugal.

Aboard ‘Silton SL Z’, it was enough to propel Michael Blake’s team to third place overall on 16 faults just behind winners Germany and runners-up France.

The Irish quartet of Duffy, Shane Breen, David Simpson and Richard Howley finished level with Italy and Belgium.