SHOW JUMPING: Jessica Burke Continues International Success In Valencia

Galway showjumper Jessica Burke has continued her impressive rise on the international scene with another major result this weekend.

The Coole native posted a double of runner-up finishes in the three-star Grand Prix in Valencia with her top horse ‘Express Trend.’

On Saturday at Valencia the pair finished second in the 1.40m feature class and in yesterday’s 1.50m Grand Prix they produced one of only two double-clear rounds.

This result follows her two star win in Belgium last month with ‘Trendy.’

