SHOW JUMPING: Andrew Bourns Nets The Net Jets Grand Prix with Sea Topblue

Irish horses and riders dominated Saturday night’s $216,000 four-star Net Jets Grand Prix at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida, where Eyrecourt’s Andrew Bourns and his mount Sea Topblue claimed the top prize.

Bourns was one of 14 riders out of a field of 44 from 18 countries to advance into the marathon jump-off.

Going last in the lineup, Bourns, 38, clinched the win in 38.76 seconds to pocket $71,280 at Palm Beach International Equestrian Centre.

Bourns’ parents Richard and Deirdre, who passed away last year, own the Lisbeg Farms in Eyrecourt and built the Bourns Sports Horses name.

The 11-year-old gelding, Sea Topblue, was bought by his mother as a foal at an auction in Cavan, and was bred by James Meade in Clare.

Meanwhile, Martin McNamara from Athenry represented Ireland at the weekend in Saudi Arabia in the World Endurance Race which was held over 120 kilometres of a desert track. Out of a starting list of 200, Martin and his horse finished 10th overall.