Shortlist announced for Hersport.ie Awards

The shortlist has been announced for the Hersport.ie awards that will be presented on the 28th of January at UCD.

Four Galway Athletes have made the shortlist in the Athlete and Young Athlete of the year categories. Rower Katie O’Brien has been nominated for the Athlete of the year while Sarsfield’s Camogie star Siobhan McGrath and Tobar Pheadair’s Cliona Darcy and Olympic Boxing Club’s Lisa O’Rourke are on the shortlist for young athlete of the year.

Niamh Fahey and Afric Keogh are also nominated as part of their teams who will be going for team of the year.

The community award will also be named on the night.

Neasa Kennedy is a journalist with Hersport.ie and she spoke to John Mulligan

The awards are voted for by the public and the full shortlist and how to vote can be found by going to Hersport.ie.