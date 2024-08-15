Shelbourne vs Galway United (FAI Cup Round 3 Preview with John Caulfield)

Galway United take a break from the league this weekend when they travel to Shelbourne in the last-16 of the men’s FAI Cup on Friday (16th August 2024).

United were semi-finalists last season but the Reds reached the decider in 2022.

They’ve met three times in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division already this season and Damien Duff’s charges have taken the two results at home – the last in June when first half goals from John Martin and Evan Caffrey secured a 2-0 win.

Leading up to the Galway, John Caulfield, whose first game as Galway United manager was a 5-2 FAI defeat to Shelbourne back in 2020, chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Tolka Park on Friday is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on ‘Over The Line’ here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.