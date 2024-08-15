Galway Bay FM

15 August 2024

~1 minutes read

Shelbourne vs Galway United (FAI Cup Round 3 Preview with John Caulfield)

Share story:
Shelbourne vs Galway United (FAI Cup Round 3 Preview with John Caulfield)

Galway United take a break from the league this weekend when they travel to Shelbourne in the last-16 of the men’s FAI Cup on Friday (16th August 2024).

United were semi-finalists last season but the Reds reached the decider in 2022.

They’ve met three times in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division already this season and Damien Duff’s charges have taken the two results at home – the last in June when first half goals from John Martin and Evan Caffrey secured a 2-0 win.

Leading up to the Galway, John Caulfield, whose first game as Galway United manager was a  5-2 FAI defeat to Shelbourne back in 2020, chatted to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Kick-off at Tolka Park on Friday is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage on ‘Over The Line’ here on Galway Bay FM.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm on Galway Bay FM.

Share story:

In-form Doran set for AIG Irish Men's Amateur Close Championship

By CAOMH BREEN ALLEN Millicent golfer Brian Doran’s season has gone from strength-to-strength and the Mullingar Scratch Trophy champion goes in search o...

PwC GAA/GPA and PwC GPA Player of the Month Winners Announced for July and August

Nicola Ward and Dervla Higgins named the PwC GPA Player of the Month winners in football and camogie for July  Tony Kelly and Paul Conroy are named the P...

Goalkeepers from Kerry, Leitrim, Louth, Galway and Meath nominated for 2024 ZuCar Golden Glove award

YouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Z3nfGdNthg GOALKEEPERS from Kerry, Leitrim, Louth, Galway and Meath have been nominated for the 2024 ZuCar...

Galway GAA Fixtures - Updated

Thu 15 Aug U16 B Shield, Venue: Skehana, (Semi-Final), Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough V Rahoon-Newcastle 19:00, Ref: James Lundon U16 B Shield, Venue: Clari...