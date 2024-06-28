Shelbourne 2-0 Galway United (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction with John Caulfield)

Share story:

Galway United’s return to SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action wasn’t a happy one as league leaders Shelbourne were two goal victors in Tolka Park on Friday (28th June 2024).

Two first half goals from John Martin and Evan Caffrey gave the Reds the three points, while the Tribesmen finished with just 10 men following a second yellow card for Aodh Dervin.

The result leaves Galway United sitting in fifth place, just one point behind Shamrock Rovers.

After the game, Galway United manager John Caulfield spoke to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins and assembled media.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Joseph Murray.

Galway United’s next game is at home to Bohemians next Thursday (4th July 2024). Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm and we’ll have full coverage on our website galwaybayfm.ie.

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 8pm on Galway Bay FM.