Shelbourne 1-1 Galway United (Shelbourne win 5-3 on penalties) – FAI Cup Round 3 Commentary and Reaction with John Caulfield

Galway United suffered a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Shelbourne on Friday (16th August 2024) in the third round of the FAI Cup.

After Aiden O’Brien put the hosts ahead in extra-time in Tolka Park, Jimmy Keohane struck a 113th minute equaliser to ensure spot kicks would be required to determine who reached the quarter-finals.

Shelbourne landed all theirs but despite goals for David Buckley, Jimmy Keohane and Brendan Clarke, the one miss for Garry Buckley proved costly.

Afterwards, Galway United manager John Caulfield gave his thoughts to Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins.

Galway Bay FM’s match commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Colin Hawkins.

Galway United’s next game is in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division on Sunday, 25th August against Shamrock Rovers. Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium is 7pm.

