Shelbourne 1-0 Galway United (Premier Division Commentary and Reaction)

Share story:

Galway United went down 1-0 to Shelbourne on Monday evening (4th March) in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division in Tolka Park.

John Martin’s 15th minute goal sent the Reds to the top of the division for the first time since 2006.

The Tribesmen fell to fourth place, just four points behind Damien Duff’s men.

Galway Bay FM’s Jonathan Higgins and assembled media got the thoughts of Galway United defender Rob Slevin.

Galway United manager John Caulfield then shared his views with Jonathan.

Galway Bay FM’s commentary team were Jonathan Higgins and Johnny Ward.

Galway United’s next game is at home to Drogheda United on Friday (8th March). Kick-off at Eamonn Deacy Park is 7.45pm and we’ll have LIVE coverage here on Galway Bay FM.