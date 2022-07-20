Sharon Shannon, Mundy and Jubilee teams to entertain crowds at All-Ireland Football Final

The GAA is predicting a capacity crowd at Croke Park this Sunday for the 2022 GAA Football All-Ireland final between Galway and Kerry and once again advises supporters to arrive early.

With no minor game and Clonliffe College no longer available for car parking, supporters are asked to plan their journey and arrive early to the stadium where turnstiles will be open from the earlier time of 1pm.

The Gardai have advised that severe parking restrictions will be in place.

Pre-match musical entertainment will begin at 1.30pm provided by acclaimed Irish artists Sharon Shannon and Mundy as well as the Artane School of Music.

This year’s 25th anniversary jubilee winning team, who will be introduced before throw-in by Daithí Ó Sé, is the Sam Maguire winning Kerry team who defeated Mayo in the 1997 decider, a landmark victory that marked the Kingdom’s first senior success in 11 years.

After Covid-19 restrictions excluded them from involvement, the Dublin 1995 and Meath 1996 jubilee teams will also be invited and introduced to the crowd in the build-up to the game.

The Association will also mark the 175th anniversary of the birth of Michael Cusack who was a driving force behind the formation of the GAA in 1884.

Amhrán na bhFiann will be performed by Artane and it will be signed by Senan Dunne and Caroline O’Leary.

The throw-in for the final will be at 3.30pm and it will be refereed by Seán Hurson from Galbally Pearses in what is the Tyrone official’s first senior final and having previously refereed All-Ireland finals at minor and U20 levels.

At half-time, 42 boys and girls from all over Ireland will participate in the GAA/INTO Respect Games.

The All-Ireland senior football championship was first staged in 1887. It wasn’t until 1903 that Kerry won their first senior title, but they have gone on to top the roll of honour since with 37 senior crowns and seek a first success since 2014. Galway manager Pádraic Joyce scored 10 points when Galway last won the Sam Maguire Cup back in 2001. They are third in the roll of honour with nine titles.

As ever, supporters are advised to source tickets from official sources only.

Those intending to travel are urged to consider the following:

• Use public transport at ALL times where possible and active travel

• Clonliffe College is no longer available

• Use Dublin Park and Ride Facilities

• Dublin City Car Park – for full information follow the link below https://crokepark.ie/getting-here/match-concert-parking

` • Coach Parking – Alfie Byrne Rd drop off – via Port Tunnel

Temporary Private Coach Arrangements for

Football All-Ireland Final July 20, 2022

There will be a managed drop-off and pick-up location via the Port Tunnel for coaches on Alfie Byrne Road. Directions of An Garda Siochana and Traffic Management personnel are to be complied with in full once arriving on Alfie Byrne Road.

Under no circumstances are buses to pull in on or adjacent to cycle lanes or block any side access road or site entrances. All cycle lanes and footpaths on Alfie Byrne Road will remain open and accessible for their day to day stated use. For all other road users there will be a stop and go system in place on the day from 11.00 am approx.

Dublin City Council Parking Enforcement will be in operation for all match days, overseeing clamping, towing and the issuing of fixed charged penalty notices where required. Please be mindful of local residents and avoid parking in residential areas – illegal parking will not be tolerated.