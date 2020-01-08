Shane Walsh to captain Galway for 2020

Galway manager Padraig Joyce has announced star forward Shane Walsh will captain the county senior footballers for 2020. The Kilkerrin Clonberne man will lead his side out for the first time next Sunday (2pm) in Castlebar when Galway take on Mayo in the semi finals of the Connacht League. The Galway team has been named for that game:

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore MacHales)

2. Colin Murray (Mountbellew Moylough)

3. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

4. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

5. Eamon Brannigan (St Michaels)

6. John Daly (Mountbellew Moylough)

7. Cillian McDaid (Monivea Abbey)

8. Tom Flynn (Athenry)

9. Fiontan O’Curraoin (Micheal Breathnach)

10. Patrick Kelly (Mountbellew Moylough)

11. Michael Daly (Mountbellew Moylough)

12. Mikey Boyle (Killererin)

13. Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)

14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin Clonberne capt)

15. Paul Conroy (St James)