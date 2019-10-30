Shane O’Neill in contention for Galway hurling job

Shane O’Neill, who managed Limerick Club Na Piarsaigh to win an All Ireland club title in 2016, is believed to be in contention for the vacant Galway Senior Hurling Manager job. It is understood that the Committee tasked with finding a new manager has been conducting interviews with candidates in recent days. Reports yesterday indicated that Ciaran Carey and Louis Mulqueen are also in the frame.

Shane O’Neill’s playing career ended at 38 in a comprehensive county semi-final defeat by Kilmallock in 2012, having been part of the club’s first-ever senior championship win the previous year. He replaced Seán Stack after Na Piarsaigh’s 2014 All-Ireland club semi-final defeat by Portumna and led the club to 3 Limerick titles, 2 Munster titles and 1 All Ireland in his 5 years in charge. He works as a partner in legal firm Sweeney-McGann Solicitors.