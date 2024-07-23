Shane Lowry Mural Unveiled In Portrush, As Ticket Ballot For 153rd Open Closes on July 31st

Share story:

A stunning new mural of 2019 Champion Golfer Shane Lowry has been unveiled in Portrush, marking one year to go until the return of The Open, golf’s original championship, to Royal Portrush in 2025.

The mural, depicting Lowry hoisting the Claret Jug amidst a jubilant home crowd in 2019, serves as a vibrant reminder of his historic victory as excitement builds for The 153rd Open, which is taking place from 13-20 July 2025. The mural was completed by Derry based artist Peaball.

The mural’s unveiling serves as a timely reminder that the ticket ballot for The 153rd Open is now open and filling fast. Golf fans worldwide have until 3pm BST on Wednesday 31 July to submit their applications for a chance to witness history unfold at Royal Portrush.

The ticket ballot is available exclusively to members of One Club, the free-to-join digital membership platform, designed to bring golf fans closer to the game. They can also upgrade to One Club Advantage presented by Mastercard for an enhanced chance of success in the ticket ballot.

Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, Executive Director – Championships at The R&A, said, “The passion for golf that exists throughout the island of Ireland could not have been better reflected in the jubilant scenes that greeted Shane Lowry’s iconic win at Royal Portrush in 2019. We are anticipating another memorable occasion when The Open returns to the famous Dunluce links next year and welcoming fans there for another true celebration of golf.”

The 2019 Open at Royal Portrush was a resounding success, with tickets selling out in record-breaking fashion and, at the time, set a record attendance for The Open. It attracted a record-breaking 237,750 fans and generated over £100 million for the Northern Ireland economy.

Ticket prices for The 153rd Open start at £100 for adults on Championship Days and £25 on Practice Days. The R&A is committed to making golf accessible to all, offering free tickets to children through the “Kids go Free” programme and half-price youth tickets for 16-24-year-olds. These tickets must be applied for through the ballot.

A range of premium hospitality experiences are available to purchase now when fans can guarantee their place at the Championship in luxurious surroundings with a fully inclusive dining and drinks package. Premium Experiences are selling fast, with some already sold out. A Ticket Plus option is also available, offering fans an elevated experience in which they can enjoy The Open in a relaxed environment with access to a private bar and gourmet food trucks.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of history! The ticket ballot for The 153rd Open at Royal Portrush closes at 3pm BST on Wednesday 31 July 2024.

Enter now at TheOpen.com/ticket-ballot