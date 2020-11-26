Shane Doherty Signs New Contract With Galway United

print

Galway United are delighted to announce that Shane Doherty has signed a new contract.

The 24-year-old attacker made a big impact at the club after rejoining the Tribesmen midway through the 2020 season.

Doherty is a firm fan favourite with the Eamonn Deacy Park faithful due to his attacking playstyle, the former Rowan University player possesses electric pace, an unbelievable work rate and a directness that has troubled League of Ireland defenders over the last two seasons.

The New Jersey native was one of the first names on John Caulfield teamsheet during United’s promotion tilt in the second half of the season.

Caulfield feels a player with Dohety’s drive and determination is only going to improve in the coming years and he’s excited to have retained him for 2021.

“Doherty has been outstanding for me, on and off the pitch,” Caulfield told www.galwayunitedfc.ie

“We feel he’s a player that can get better with every day of training. Shane has tremendous pace, he knows he needs to continue to work on his game and positioning, but he’s a player that is willing to learn and wants to prove himself.

“As our supporters know, he’s a guy that can win a match on his day and he’s made a really big impact at the club.”

Doherty is thrilled to extend his stay at Eamonn Deacy Park and he has promotion firmly in his sights for the 2021 campaign.

“I was over the moon to be back at Galway United. It was such a strange season with everything going on, but to be involved so much really made me fall back in love with things.

“Being a part of the run we went on was really special. There was no question this was where I wanted to be after the momentum we had. It was a disappointing end, but it has only left us hungrier for the season ahead.

“John has put a lot of faith in me as a player. I have a lot to improve on, but I want to give 100% to the cause. The main focus has to be on the team and promotion.”