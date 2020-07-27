Shane Doherty Returns To United

Galway United are delighted to announce the re-signing of Shane Doherty.



The 23-year-old New Jersey native returns to Eamonn Deacy Park for a second spell after departing the club midway through the 2019 SSE Airtricity League season.



Doherty made quite an impact during his short stint on Corribside, the attacker scored 3 league goals for the Tribesmen and he became a hugely popular member of United’s squad.



The American’s athleticism, raw pace and directness troubled First Division defences and Alan Murphy was thrilled to secure the services of the Rowan University graduate once again.

Speaking to www.galwayunitedfc.ie, Murphy has backed Doherty to continue where he left off at Eamonn Deacy Park.



“I’m delighted to be able to announce the re-signing of Shane Doherty. He had a really successful spell with the club last year. He played over 15 games in his first season in the League of Ireland.



“Shane fitted in really well at the club and that was evident from the squad’s reaction when the news broke that he had to return home. They kept in contact with him, and he also kept in touch with them.



“I’ve been in contact with Shane since he returned home and he’s always shown that desire to return and kick-on from where he left off. He brought a real honesty and application to the group, which we identified with from day one.



“Shane will give us that added attacking option, with the loss of a few key players at the moment, we’re really lucky to be able to bring him back to the club.”



Doherty has arrived in Ireland and immediately gone into a two week quarantine. The exciting attacker will be available for the Cobh Ramblers game and he’s relishing returning to the club.



“To be back in Galway is really a dream for me,” Doherty explained to www.galwayunitedfc.ie.



“The people involved in the club are really special. To have the chance to represent Galway with the squad that’s been built is such a privilege.



“I’m very excited about the potential here this season. Last year was tough, but it was very important for the club to build on the foundations we set. The hard work of everyone at the club from last year is what allowed for this group to be aiming for promotion.



“I am itching to get back on the pitch. I know the squad is strong. I am ready to play my part in whatever way Alan and the rest of the staff feel is necessary. I know what the goals for the club are and that comes before any individual.



“Having to isolate is only a small inconvenience as I know how serious the world situation is. I have family and friends here that I would never want to endanger. On top of that, I know how lucky I am to be back at this club, so doing the little things was never going to be an issue.”

USA! USA! USA! 🇺🇸



Galway United are delighted to announce the re-signing of Shane Doherty.



The 23-year-old New Jersey native returns to Eamonn Deacy Park for a second spell after departing the club midway through the 2019 @SSEAirtricityLg season. #GUFChttps://t.co/jAwvTgx5dC — Galway United (@GalwayUnitedFC) July 26, 2020