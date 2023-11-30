Galway Bay FM

Shamrocks bidding for history in Intermediate Camogie semi-final

Galway and Connacht champions Shamrocks will look to make history on Sunday when they travel to the Ragg in Tipperary for their All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry and Munster champions Clanmaurice. Shamrocks are an amalgamation of Loughrea and Kilnadeema Leitrim and they are looking to qualify for an All-Ireland final for the first time in their 30-year history. Ahead of the big game, Darren Kelly spoke to Shamrocks manager Paddy Lynch…

 

