23 May 2024

Shamrock Rovers vs Galway United (Women’s Premier Division Preview with Phil Trill)

Galway United return to SSE Airtricity League Women’s Premier Division action on Saturday (25th May 2024) when they travel to Shamrock Rovers.

The Tribeswomen are unbeaten in six games against their highly rated opponents who have still to pick up a victory this season.

When the team met in Dublin in 2023, the Hoops took a 2-1 victory while also getting a 1-1 draw in Galway.

Leading up to the game, Galway United manager Phil Trill joined Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly to preview the fixture, chat about their recent record attendance of 2,861, the All-Island Cup quarter-final draw against Treaty United, and ask why Jenna Slattery is not in the Republic of Ireland squad.

Kick-off at Tallaght Stadium on Saturday is 7.35pm.

