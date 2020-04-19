Shamrock Rovers And Waterford Meet Tonight In ExtraTime.ie Esports Cup Final

Over the last number of weeks since all sport was stopped players from all SSE Airtricity League Premier Division clubs have been competing in a FIFA 20 tournament on Playstation as part of the Extratime.ie e-sports cup in aid of Cystic Fibrosis Ireland.



Jaze Kabia of Shelbourne, Cameron Saul of Finn Harps, Cian Kelly from St Pats, Daniel Kelly of Dundalk, Daniel Grant of Bohemians, Daire O’Connor from Cork City, Ronan Coughlan of Sligo Rovers, Tyreke Wilson of Waterford, Darren Cole from Derry City and Aaron McEneff of Shamrock Rovers all took part.



After the group stages and Semi-Finals Shamrock Rovers represented by Aaron McEneff and Tyreke Wilosn of Waterford have progressed to tonight’s Final which can be watched live on the Extratime.ie You-Tube channel.



Ahead of the decider both McEneff and Wilson took time out to speak to tournament commentator Oisin Langan about the game itself but also how themselves, their families and their teammates have been handling the stoppage of football due to Covid 19.