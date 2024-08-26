Shamrock Rovers 1 Galway United 1 – Post Match Reaction

Galway United are just one point off third place following their 1-1 draw with Shamrock Rovers on Sunday night.

Patrick Hickey’s goal in the 74th minute gave United the lead before an equaliser from Danny Mandroiu meant a share of the spoils at Tallaght Stadium.

Jonathan Higgins got the post match reaction of Galway United Manager John Caulfield.

Greg Cunningham also gave his reaction to the draw.

Finally, Jonathan spoke to Shamrock Rovers Manager Stephen Bradley.

Galway United’s next game is on Friday Night at home to Derry City. Kick off 7.45pm.