SFAI Skechers National Draw Last 32 Fixtures Announced

The draws for the last 32 of the SFAI Skechers Underage National Cup competitions has been released by the FAI. Ten Galway teams are involved in the last 32 of all competitions with six from Mayo, Three from the Sligo/Leitrim League and one team from the Roscommon Youths League. Starting with the U12 National Cup, Mervue United has been drawn away to Mallow Town while Ballymoe will be away to Shannon Hibernians. In the U13 Cup, Colga have been drawn away to Douglas Hall while Knocknacarra will travel to Donnycarney Celtic. In the U14 Cup, Maree/Oranmore have been handed a home draw against East End United while in the U15 Cup, Mervue United are away to Corinthian Boys, Renmore are away to St Brendans Park and Colga are at home to Corduff. Finally in the U16 Cup, Salthill Devon have been handed a home draw against St Josephs FC, Mervue United are at home to Phoenix FC and Renmore will be at home to Douglas Hall. These games will be played on the weekend of the 26th and 27th of January.

The draws featuring Connacht sides left in the competitions are as follows…..

U-12 SFAI National Draw Last 32 Fixtures Weekend 26th /27th January 2019 2018

Home Away Ballina Town v Abbeyfeale Utd Mallow Town FC v Mervue Utd Evergreen FC v Kilmurry Youths Shannon Hibernians v Ballymoe FC

U-13 SFAI National Draw Last 32 Fixtures Weekend 26th /27th January 2019

Home Away Doughlas Hall v Colga FC Westport Utd v Bridge Utd Donacarney Celtic v Knocknacarra FC Northend Utd v Castlebar Celtic

U-14 SFAI National Draw Last 32 Fixtures Weekend 26th /27th January 2019

Home Away Westport Utd v Ennis Town Maree/Oranmore FC v East End Utd Kiltimagh Utd v Corinthian Boys Villa FC v Merville Utd

U-15 SFAI National Draw Last 32 Fixtures Weekend 26th /27th January 2019

Home Away Corinthian Boys v Mervue Utd St Brendans Park v Renmore AFC Colga FC v Corduff FC Merville Utd v Kellsblackwater

U-16 SFAI National Draw Last 32 Fixtures Weekend 26th /27th January 2019

Home Away Salthill Devon v St Joseph’s FC Springfield Ramblers v Manorhamilton Rangers Mervue Utd v Phoenix FC Renmore AFC v Douglas Hall