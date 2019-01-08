Current track
SFAI Skechers National Draw Last 32 Fixtures Announced

Written by on 8 January 2019

The draws for the last 32 of the SFAI Skechers Underage National Cup competitions has been released by the FAI. Ten Galway teams are involved in the last 32 of all competitions with six from Mayo, Three from the Sligo/Leitrim League and one team from the Roscommon Youths League. Starting with the U12 National Cup, Mervue United has been drawn away to Mallow Town while Ballymoe will be away to Shannon Hibernians. In the U13 Cup, Colga have been drawn away to Douglas Hall while Knocknacarra will travel to Donnycarney Celtic. In the U14 Cup, Maree/Oranmore have been handed a home draw against East End United while in the U15 Cup, Mervue United are away to Corinthian Boys, Renmore are away to St Brendans Park and Colga are at home to Corduff. Finally in the U16 Cup, Salthill Devon have been handed a home draw against St Josephs FC, Mervue United are at home to Phoenix FC and Renmore will be at home to Douglas Hall. These games will be played on the weekend of the 26th and 27th of January.

The draws featuring Connacht sides left in the competitions are as follows…..

U-12 SFAI National Draw Last 32 Fixtures Weekend 26th /27th January 2019   2018

Home Away
  Ballina Town v Abbeyfeale Utd
  Mallow Town FC v Mervue Utd
  Evergreen FC v Kilmurry Youths
  Shannon Hibernians v Ballymoe FC

 

U-13 SFAI National Draw Last 32 Fixtures Weekend 26th /27th January 2019 

Home Away
  Doughlas Hall v Colga FC
  Westport Utd v Bridge Utd
  Donacarney Celtic v Knocknacarra FC
  Northend Utd v Castlebar Celtic

 

U-14 SFAI National Draw Last 32 Fixtures Weekend 26th /27th January 2019 

Home Away
  Westport Utd v Ennis Town
  Maree/Oranmore FC v East End Utd
  Kiltimagh Utd v Corinthian Boys
  Villa FC v Merville Utd

 

U-15 SFAI National Draw Last 32 Fixtures Weekend 26th /27th January 2019 

Home Away
  Corinthian Boys v Mervue Utd
  St Brendans Park v Renmore AFC
  Colga FC v Corduff FC
  Merville Utd v Kellsblackwater

 

 U-16 SFAI National Draw Last 32 Fixtures Weekend 26th /27th January 2019 

Home Away
  Salthill Devon v St Joseph’s FC
  Springfield Ramblers v Manorhamilton Rangers
  Mervue Utd v Phoenix FC
  Renmore AFC v Douglas Hall
