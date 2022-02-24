SFAI release details of Underage Cup Last Sixteen Games

The Draws for the round of sixteen in the SFAI Underage Cup competitions have been revealed with Galway clubs very much involved.

There is an All-Galway last sixteen tie at U12 with Knocknacarra drawn at home to Mervue United. In the U13 Cup, Mervue United have been given a home draw to Arklow Town.

In the U14 Cup, The winners of Athenry and Mervue United will have a home game against Dungarvan United and Maree/Oranmore have been drawn at home to St Mary’s Athletic.

In the U15 Boys Cup, Knocknacarra have been drawn at home to Killarney Celtic, Salthill Devon will be at home to Shannon Hibs and there could be an all Galway clash as the winners of Athenry and Portlaoise will be at home to Moyne Villa or Hanover Harps.

In the U16 Boys Cup, Knocknacarra have been drawn away to Leixlip United and if Tuam Celtic beat Home Farm, they will have a home draw against Ringmahon Rangers.

All matches are scheduled for the weekend of March 5th and 6th.

The round of sixteen in the girls U12, 14 and 16 cups have also been announced. In the Girls U12 Cup, Moyne Villa could end up playing Colga if they win their last 32 matches against Peamount and Regional United respectively. Elsewhere, Knocknacarra or Maree/Oranmore will have home advantage against Evergreen.

In the Girls U14 Cup, Knocknacarra will be at home to the winners of Athenry and Dunmore Town if they beat Regional United B.

Finally, in the Girls U16 Cup, if Dunmore Town beat BT Harps, they will be away to Curracloe United and Salthill Devon will be at home in the next round to Maynooth Town or Stoneyford if they beat Ballyhaise Celtic.

These games will be played the weekend of March 12th and 13th.