Seven Gold Medals For Galway At One Wall Nationals

National Champions Ciana Ní Churraoin and Martin Mulkerrins.

Martin Mulkerrins and Ciana Ní Churraoin claimed the Men’s and Ladies Open respectively at the Wallball Nationals in what proved to be a successful weekend for Galway handball at the biggest wallball tournament in Ireland. With 392 players competing across the three-day event, it proved that Galway is among the top handballing counties in Ireland.

Mulkerrins entered the tournament after losing the final of the US Nationals Open Singles title last weekend. After victories in his quarter and semi-final, he faced Sean Kerr who beat him in the Mount Talbot tournament. The Tyrone player defeated Galway’s Conor Noone and Jamie Kelly to reach the final. The first game of the final saw both players display their skills with Mulkerrins eventually edging it 15-11. The Moycullen man pressed home his advantage to win the second game with some excellent serves helping him claim the title.

Martin Mulkerrins in action.

Ní Churraoin endured a difficult route to the final after she won her opening match by a point before facing Kilkenny player Ciara Mahon. The pair were level at 19-19 before the Galway player won the tiebreaker five points to one. She faced Megan McCann in the final after the Armagh woman upset the top seed Martina McMahon in the semi-finals. Ni Churraoin and McCann were level at 11-11 in the opening game before the Micheál Breathnachs woman played some excellent handball to win 15-12. She took control of the second game winning 15-7 as she claimed her first Wallball Nationals title.

There was further success for Galway in the Boys U19 division with Peter Donohue claiming the title. After winning his quarter final in a tie break, he produced dominant displays in the next two games to round off a successful tournament for him. Ava Sweeney became the first Annaghdown player to win a Junior National title when she won the Girls U13 competition. Graham Casburn claimed the Masters title, defeating Tyrone’s Chris Curran 19-15 in the final. Gearoid O Fatharta won the Ruby Masters titleas he won his final by one point. Aine Ni Dhrongheann beat Mayo’s Marie Maloney 28-13 in the Ladies Challenger final.

Ava Sweeney became the first Annaghdown player to win a Junior National title

Jason O’Toole lost the Boys U17 final after he was beaten 17-7 by Wexford’s Mark Doyle. Sadhbh Ní Fhlaithearta finished runner up in the Girls U17 competition after losing her final by four aces. Abbeyknockmoy’s Mikey Kelly and Gavin Kelly finished runners up in the U15 and U13 competitions respectively. Jack McNeela lost the Men’s C final after winning his semi final by two points. Ashling Mullin lost the Ladies B final to Laura Finn.