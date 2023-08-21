Seven Galway Rowers Chase Olympic Qualification at World Championships

Seven Galway rowers have been selected in the Ireland team for the World Championship which take place in Belgrade, Serbia in September.

Galway RC duo Katie O’Brien and Steven McGowan compete in the Para Mixed Double, Siobhán McCrohan contests the Lightweight Women’s Sculls, Olympic medalists Fiona Murtagh and Aifric Keogh are in the women’s pair, and University of Galway’s Brian Colsh and Fionnan McQuillian go in the Men’s Quad and four respectively.

These championships are the first opportunity for Irish rowers to secure qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

2023 World Rowing Championships – Team Announcement

The 2023 World Rowing Championships are taking place in Belgrade, Serbia from September 3rd to 10th. Rowing Ireland High Performance Director, Antonio Maurogiovanni, has today announced the selection of 12 crews that will compete at this year’s event.

These championships act as the first opportunity for the Irish rowers to secure Olympic qualification spots for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. After this event the last chance for Paris 2024 qualification will be next May at the Final Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne. At the 2019 World Championships Rowing Ireland qualified four boats for the Tokyo Olympics followed by two more at the final qualification event.

28 athletes will be racing in just two weeks time, the largest number of Irish athletes to compete at a World Rowing Championships for Ireland, with 26 of them being in Olympic class events.

Team Announcement

Para Mixed Double (PR2 Mix2x)

Katie O’Brien (Galway RC)

Steven McGowan (Galway RC)

Lightweight Women’s Double (LW2x)

Margaret Cremen (University College Cork RC)

Aoife Casey (Skibbereen RC)

Lightweight Women’s Scull (LW1x)

Siobhán McCrohan (Tribesman RC)

Lightweight Men’s Double (LM2x)

Paul O’Donovan (University College Cork RC)

Fintan McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)

Lightweight Men’s Scull (LM1x)

Jake McCarthy (Skibbereen RC)

Women’s Pair (W2-)

Fiona Murtagh (University of Galway BC)

Aifric Keogh (Dublin University Ladies BC)

Women’s Double (W2x)

Alison Bergin (Fermoy RC)

Zoe Hyde (Killorglin RC)

Women’s Four (W4-)

Eimear Lambe (Old Collegians BC)

Sanita Puspure (Old Collegians BC)

Imogen Magner (Carlow RC)

Natalie Long (Lee Valley RC)

Men’s Pair (M2-)

Nathan Timoney (Queen’s University Belfast BC)

Ross Corrigan (Portora BC)

Men’s Double (M2x)

Philip Doyle (Portora BC)

Daire Lynch (Clonmel RC)

Men’s Quad (M4x)

Brian Colsh (University of Galway BC)

Andrew Sheehan (University College Cork BC)

Ronan Byrne (Shandon BC)

Konan Pazzaia (Queen’s University Belfast BC)

Men’s Four (M4-)

John Kearney (University College Cork RC)

Jack Dorney (Shandon BC)

Adam Murphy (University College Cork RC)

Fionnan McQuillan-Tolan (University of Galway BC)

High Performance Director

Antonio Maurogiovanni

Coaching Team

Dominic Casey – HP Lightweight Head Coach

David Breen – HP Para Coach

Giuseppe De Vita – HP Women’s Head Coach

Ashley Rowe – HP Women’s Coach

Fran Keane – HP Men’s Head Coach

Nicolo Maurogiovanni – HP Men’s Coach

Physio Team

Heather O’Brien

Orla Doolin

Team Manager