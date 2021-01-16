Seven Galway Nominations In PWC Hurling All Stars

print

The Nominations for the PWC Hurling All Stars have been announced with galway recieving seven nominations.

They are Daithí Burke of Turloughmore, Aidan Harte of Gort, Ahascragh/Fohenagh’s Padraic and Cathal Mannion, Brian Concannon of Killimordaly, Joe Canning of Portumna and Conor Whelan of Kinvara.

All Ireland champions Limerick dominate this year’s shortlist.

14 of John Kiely’s side are among a total list of 45 with beaten finalists Waterford accounting for 10.

Gearoid Hegarty is shortlisted for player of the year alongside Waterford marksman Stephen Bennett and Clare’s Tony Kelly.

Young Player of the Year will be won by one of Tipperary’s Jake Morris, Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody, or Waterford’s Iarlaith Daly.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games correspondents from across, print, radio, TV and digital media, chaired by Uachtarán CLG John Horan.

It has also been confirmed that there will be two additional hurling selections – a team of the year for the players in the Joe McDonagh Cup, as well as a Champion 15 that is comprised of star players from across the Christy Ring, Nickey Rackard and Lory Meagher Cups. Details of these teams will be announced next month.

It is intended that the presentation of the PwC All-Star awards will take place late next month in a TV show that will be in line with Covid-19 restrictions and will be confirmed in due course.

PwC All-Stars Hurling nominations 2020

Goalkeepers

Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford), Nickie Quaid (Limerick), EibhearQuilligan (Clare)

Defenders

Seán Finn, Dan Morrissey, Barry Nash, Diarmuid Byrnes, Declan Hannon, Kyle Hayes (all Limerick)

Conor Prunty, Shane McNulty, Calum Lyons, Tadhg De Burcá (all Waterford)

Daithí Burke, Aidan Harte, Pádraic Mannion (all Galway)

Conor Delaney, Padraig Walsh (Kilkenny)

Rory Hayes (Clare), Mark Coleman (Cork), Ronan Maher (Tipperary)

Midfielders

WillO’Donoghue (Limerick), Cian Lynch (Limerick), Jamie Barron (Waterford), Tony Kelly (Clare), Michael Breen (Tipperary), Conor Browne (Kilkenny).

Forwards

Gearóid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, Aaron Gillane, Seamus Flanagan, Graeme Mulcahy (all Limerick)

Stephen Bennett, Dessie Hutchinson, Austin Gleeson, Jack Fagan (all Waterford)

Brian Concannon, Joe Canning, Conor Whelan, Cathal Mannion (all Galway)

TJ Reid, John Donnelly (Kilkenny)

Donal Burke (Dublin), Cathal Malone (Clare), Shane Kingston (Cork)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year nominees

Jake Morris (Tipperary), Eoin Cody (Kilkenny), Iarlaith Daly (Waterford)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year nominees

Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick), Tony Kelly (Clare), Stephen Bennett (Waterford)