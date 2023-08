Seven Galway Golfers to Represent Connacht in Underage Interprovincials

Seven Galway golfers will represent Connacht in next week’s interprovincials in Ballykisteen, Co. Tipperary. (August 21st/22nd).

Dunmore Demesne’s Sean Cloonan, Galway Bay’s Caelan Coleman and Rory Gallagher, and Ballinasloe’s Isaac Oliver are in the under-16 team.

The under-14s are captained by Oughterard’s Michael Heaney and include Ballinasloe’s Niall Conneely and Galway Bay’s Dylan Smyth.

Reigning Irish U16 Boys’ Amateur Open champion Adam Fahey (Portmarnock) has been selected for Leinster as the teams for the upcoming interprovincial Championships were announced today.

The championships, which take place at Ballykisteen between 21 and 22 August, will also see Scottish Boys’ U14 runner-up and Irish winner Harry O’Hara line out for Ulster.

The format will include one batch of foursomes along with four singles in matchplay.

Connacht U16 Boys

Sean Cloonan (Dunmore Demesne)

Caelan Coleman (Galway Bay)

John Paul Flanagan (Co. Sligo)

Rory Gallagher (Galway Bay)

Owen Kelly (Castlebar)

Isaac Oliver (Ballinasloe)

Captain – Rory O’Connor (Strandhill)

Manager – Shane Freeman (Ballyhaunis)

Leinster U16 Boys

Mark Cadden (Roganstown)

Sean Cooper (Enniscorthy)

Calum Duane (Naas)

Adam Fahey (Portmarnock)

Evan Monaghan (Tullamore)

William Walshe (Delgany)

Captain – Ger Ennis (Athy)

Manager – Kevin Raftery (Forrest Little)

Munster U16 Boys

Luke Carey (Limerick)

Danny Lyne (Lahinch)

Barry O’Connell (Douglas)

Seán Reddy (Douglas)

Gordon Sillett (Ballykisteen)

Jack Whelan (Limerick)

Captain – John Carroll Snr (Bandon)

Manager – John Carroll Jnr (Cork)

Ulster U16 Boys

Evan Hogg (Belvoir Park)

Bruce MacDonald (Lisburn)

Stuart Nesbitt (Royal Portrush)

Rafael Poli (Helen’s Bay)

Luka Rodgers (Royal Portrush)

Charlie Smyth (Slieve Russell)

Captain – Trevor Lewers (Portstewart)

Manager – Tiarnan McLarnon (Massereene)

Connacht U14 Boys

John William Burke (Ballyhaunis)

Niall Conneely (Ballinasloe)

Max Humphreys (Ballinrobe)

Patrick Martin (Carrick-on-Shannon)

Dylan Smyth (Galway Bay)

Patrick Tuffy (Strandhill)

Captain – Michael Heaney (Oughterard)

Manager – Robert Fitzpatrick (Co. Sligo)

Leinster U14 Boys

Christopher Caufield (Carton House)

Ruairi Cooper (Enniscorthy)

Luke Furlong (Wexford)

Jack McKenna (Co. Louth)

Maddox Meers (Roganstown)

John Moran (Elm Park)

Captain – Lu Grehan (Carton House)

Manager – TBC

Munster U14 Boys

James Crowe (Limerick)

Ronan Dawson (Tramore)

Justin Dennehy (Douglas)

Patrick Doyle (Tramore)

Donnacha Halpin (Shannon)

Paddy O’Connell (Limerick)

Captain – Des Molyneaux (Ballybunion)

Manager – John Duggan (Kanturk)

Ulster U14 Boys

Eoin Burrows (Belvoir Park)

Jack Conroy (Belvoir Park)

Adam Doherty (Galgorm Castle)

Harris Fleming (Galgorm Castle)

Harry O’Hara (Clandeboye)

Ollie McEvoy (Ballycastle)

Captain – Bruce Hogg (Belvoir Park)

Manager – James Sweeney (Dunfanaghy).