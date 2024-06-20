Seven From Galway Representing Ireland in European Masters Basketball Championships (Preview with Mike Murray)

Galway will have seven representatives among the seven Ireland teams that conteact the FIMBA Maxi European Masters Basketball Championships which begins in Pesaro, Italy from Friday (21st June 2024) running until Sunday week (30th June).

Claregalway’s Mike Murray and Maigh Cuilinn’s Nollaig Cunningham represent Ireland in the men’s over 50s who’ll compete against Spain and Serbia in Pool G. They’ll begin against Serbia at 9.30am Irish time on Saturday.

Mike Murray is also the Basketball Ireland Masters Lead and he has been chatting to Galway Bay FM’s Darren Kelly.

Elsewhere, Claregalway’s Georgina Ní Hasa Martin is part of the Ireland women’s over 40 squad who go up against Germany and Austria. They’ll start against Germany on Sunday at 4.30pm Irish time.

Oughterard’s Harry Walsh and Galway’s Kevin Gannon are with the men’s over 60s who meet Germany and South Korea. They start on Saturday at 7.45am against the Germans.

And Claregalway’s David McAndrew manages the Ireland women’s over-60 team and is joined by Titans coach Mike Lydon. Germany, Italy and and Hungary are their opponents.

Overall, there’s 105 Irish participants among the seven teams that also include Men’s over 40s, Women’s Over 50s and Men’s Over 65s and selected games will be broadcast LIVE on Basketball Ireland TV.

