Seven County Finals Down For Decision This Coming Weekend In Galway As Battle To Stay In Senior And Intermediate Continues.

Alan Kelly of Rahoon/Newcastle has been named as referee for Sunday’s Brooks County Senior Hurling Final between St Thomas and Turloughmore in Kenny Park. Alan handled the 2011 Final between Gort and Clarinbridge.

The Officials for the County Football Finals on Saturday and Sunday have also been announced.

Anthony Coyne from Milltown will take charge of the County Junior Football Final on Saturday between St Brendan’s and Clifden, Christopher Ryan from Killannin will be the man in the middle for the Intermediate Final between Kilkerrin/Clonberne and Cortoon Shamrocks and Austin O’Connell from Caherlistrane will be the referee for the County Senior Football Final between Cumann Peile Maigh Cuilinn and Mountbellew/Moylough.

In Total, there will be seven county finals played in football, hurling and camogie over the weekend. On Saturday at 12.30, The County Junior Final takes place in Pearse Stadium while in Gort at 1.30, Ardrahan and Sarsfields meet in the Lough Rea Hotel and Spa County Senior Camogie Final.

Sunday sees no less than Five Finals down for decision. At 12 Noon in Pearse Stadium, The County Minor B Football Final sees Tuam Stars take on St James in Pearse Stadium while at the same time, The County Junior A Camogie Final gets underway in Duggan Park between Sarsfields and Bothar Na Tra.

These games are followed a half an hour later by the start of the County Intermediate Football Final at 12.30. At 2pm, The Brooks County Senior Hurling Final throws in and at four, it’s the Claregalway Hotel County Senior Football Final

The Weekend also sees important games at the other end of the championships in Football and Hurling with relegation play offs in Senior Football and Hurling and Intermediate Football starting with an Intermediate Football Relegation Semi-Final on Wednesday evening to start things off. That game sees Corofin take on St Gabriels with the losers taking on Carna Cashel who were beaten by Williamstown on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon, An Spideal takes on Monivea/Abbey in the Senior Championship Relegation Semi-Final in Pearse Stadium at 3.30 with the losers playing Micheal Breathnach to see who will be playing Senior Football next year.

Then on Sunday at 11.30, Kinvara and Kilnadeema/Leitrim face each other in the Senior Hurling relegation Final with the loser dropping down to Intermediate.