Seven Changes For Galway Hurlers Against Tipperary

Galway senior hurling manager Shane O’Neill has made seven changes for Sunday’s National League meeting with All-Ireland champions Tipperary.

St. Thomas’ Fintan Burke makes his debut at this level following his return from a cruciate injury.

And there are first starts in this season’s league for James Skehill, Niall Burke, Conor Cooney and Sean Bleahene.

Darren Morrissey and Tadhg Haran also return with Eanna Murphy, TJ Brennan, Aidan Harte (hamstring), Sean Linnane, Diarmuid Kilcommins, Jason Flynn and Brian Concannon making way.

Galway: James Skehill; Darren Morrissey, Gearoid McInerney, Sean Loftus; Padraig Mannion (c), Shane Cooney, Fintan Burke; Cathal Mannion, Adrian Tuohey; Niall Burke, Joe Canning, Tadhg Haran; Sean Bleahene, Conor Whelan, Conor Cooney.

Subs: Eanna Murphy, TJ Brennan, Paul Killeen, Sean Linnane, Jack Grealish, Conor Walsh, Evan Niland, Jason Flynn, Brian Concannon, Diarmuid Kilcommins, Ja Mannion.

