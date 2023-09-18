Galway Bay FM

18 September 2023

~2 minutes read

Seven Camogie All-Star nominations for Galway

Seven Camogie All-Star nominations for Galway

Galway have received 7 nominations for the PwC Camogie All-Stars which will be announced on November 4th in Croke Park. Goalkeeper Fiona Ryan, corner-backs Roisin Black and Shauna Healy, Midfielder Aoife Donohue, half-forwards Carrie Dolan and Niamh Hanniffy, and full forward Siobhán McGrath are all on the shortlist, while All-Ireland champions Cork lead the way with 11 nominations.

Goalkeeper: Fiona Ryan (Galway), Amy Lee (Cork), Brianna O’Regan (Waterford)

Full back line: Maeve Murphy (Cork), Roisin Black (Galway), Shauna Healy (Galway), Vicki Falconer (Waterford), Grace Walsh (Kilkenny), Julieanne Bourke (Tipperary), Libby Coppinger (Cork)

Half back line: Karen Kennedy (Tipperary), Keely Corbett Barry (Waterford), Laura Hayes (Cork), Meabh Cahalane (Cork), Aoife McGrath (Tipperary), Clare Phelan (Kilkenny), Laura Treacy (Cork)

Midfield: Aoife Donoghue (Galway), Lorraine Bray (Waterford), Orla Hickey (Waterford), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork), Teresa Ryan (Tipperary)

Half forward line: Carrie Dolan (Galway), Denise Gaule (Kilkenny), Hannah Looney (Cork), Niamh Hanniffy (Galway), Beth Carton (Waterford), Fiona Keating (Cork), Roisin Howard (Tipperary)

Full forward line: Amy O’Connor (Cork), Annie Fitzgerald (Waterford), Cait Devane (Tipperary), Mairead O’Brien (Waterford), Katrina Mackey (Cork), Niamh Rockett (Waterford), Siobhan McGrath (Galway)

Senior Player of the Year nominees: Amy O’Connor (Cork), Beth Carton (Waterford), Saoirse McCarthy (Cork)

