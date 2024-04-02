Galway Bay FM

2 April 2024

~2 minutes read

Senior Hurling League gets underway this weekend

This weekend will see the beginning of the JFW Renewables Senior Hurling Leagues with games in Division 1, 2 and 3.

The honour of opening the league will fall to Craughwell and Turloughmore who meet in Division 1 Group 1 on Friday evening.

The remainder of the games will be played over the rest of the weekend.

The full list of fixtures in all Divisions are as follows. 

Division 1 Hurling League Group 1
Fri, 05 Apr, Venue: Craughwell, (Round 1), Craughwell GAA Club V Turloughmore 18:30,
Sat, 06 Apr, Venue: Athenry, (Round 1), St Mary’s GAA Athenry V Killimordaly 18:00,
Sat, 06 Apr, Venue: Castlegar Pitch, (Round 1), Castlegar V Clarinbridge 18:00,

Division 1 Hurling League Group 2
Sat, 06 Apr, Venue: New Inn, (Round 1), Sarsfields V St Thomas 18:00,
Sat, 06 Apr, Venue: Oranmore-Maree, (Round 1), Oranmore-Maree V Ardrahan 18:00,
Sun, 07 Apr, Venue: St Brendan’s Loughrea, (Round 1), Loughrea V Cappataggle 11:00,

Division 2 Hurling League Group 1
Sat, 06 Apr, Venue: Kilconieron, (Round 1), Kilconieron V Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry 18:00,
Sat, 06 Apr, Venue: Ballinderreen, (Round 1), Ballinderreen V Ballygar 18:00,
Sun, 07 Apr, Venue: Gort GAA Grounds, (Round 1), Gort V Craughwell GAA Club 11:00,

Division 2 Hurling League Group 2
Sat, 06 Apr, Venue: Tommy Larkins Park, (Round 1), Tommy Larkins V Killimor 18:00,
Sat, 06 Apr, Venue: Kilnadeema Pitch, (Round 1), Kilnadeema-Leitrim V Maigh Cuilinn – Iomnaocht 18:00,
Sat, 06 Apr, Venue: Meelick-Eyrecourt, (Round 1), Meelick-Eyrecourt V Liam Mellows 18:00,

Division 3 Hurling League Group 1
Sat, 06 Apr, Venue: Beagh, (Round 1), Beagh V Skehana-Mountbellew/Moylough 18:00,
Sun, 07 Apr, Venue: Abbeyknockmoy, (Round 1), Abbeyknockmoy V Mullagh 11:00,
Sun, 07 Apr, Venue: Kilbeacanty, (Round 1), Kilbeacanty V Clarinbridge 11:00,

Division 3 Hurling League Group 2
Sat, 06 Apr, Venue: Kiltormer, (Round 1), Kiltormer V Padraig Pearses 18:00,
Sat, 06 Apr, Venue: Sylane, (Round 1), Pdraig Pearses V Sylane 18:00,
Sun, 07 Apr, Venue: Cregg, (Round 1), Annaghdown V Turloughmore 11:00,

Division 3 Hurling League Group 3
Sat, 06 Apr, Venue: Tonabrocky, (Round 1), Rahoon-Newcastle V Carnmore 18:00,
Sat, 06 Apr, Venue: Portumna, (Round 1), Portumna V Ahascragh/Fohenagh 18:00,

