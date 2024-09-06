Galway Bay FM

6 September 2024

Senior Hurling Championship Round 3 (‘Over The Line’ Preview with Niall Canavan)

It’s Round 3 of the Brooks Senior and Senior B Hurling Championships this weekend (7th/8th September 2024) with the group stages coming to an end.

Already, Athenry and Ballinderrreen have qualified for the Senior B semi-finals, while Ahascragh/Fohenagh and Beagh will contest the relegation decider.

In Senior, all 16 clubs have something to play for  with four teams reaching the quarter-finals, and four going into relegation.

To look ahead to the games, Galway Bay FM’s Niall Canavan joined Darren Kelly on ‘Over The Line.’

The ‘Over The Line’ weekend preview show with Darren Kelly broadcasts every Friday evening from 7pm o n Galway Bay FM.

==

Saturday, 7th September

Senior Hurling Championship

Cappataggle vs Mullagh (Duggan Park, 3.15pm – LIVE! on Galway Bay FM)

Turloughmore vs Kilconieron (Pearse Stadium, 3.15pm – full coverage on galwaybayfm.ie)

Moycullen vs Craughwell (Kenny Park, 3.15pm)

Ardrahan vs Castlegar (Kenny Park, 5pm)

Oranmore/Maree vs Sarsfields (Duggan Park, 5pm – LIVE! on Galway Bay FM)

Senior B Hurling Championship

Liam Mellows vs Portumna (Gort, 3.15pm)

Ahascragh/Fohenagh vs Athenry (Pearse Stadium, 5pm)

==

Sunday, 8th September

Senior Hurling Championship

Gort vs St. Thomas’ (Kenny Park, 3.15pm – LIVE! on Galway Bay FM)

Killimordaly vs Tommy Larkins (Duggan Park, 3.15pm)

Loughrea vs Clarinbridge (Kenny Park, 5pm – LIVE! on Galway Bay FM)

Senior B Hurling Championship

Beagh vs Ballinderreen (Kilbeacanty, 1.30pm)

Padraig Peases vs Kilnadeema/Leitrim (Duggan Park, 1.30pm)

