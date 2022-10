The four quarter-final ties in the Brooks Senior Hurling Championship have been fixed for the October Bank Holiday Weekend, with two games on Saturday in Kenny Park and two on Sunday in Duggan Park.

On Saturday week, Oct 29th in Kenny Park, Athenry its Tommie Larkins v Clarinbridge at 1pm, followed by St Thomas’ v Cappataggle at 2.45pm.

Then on Sunday, Oct 30th in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe its Sarsfields v Portumna at 12.15pm, followed by Loughrea v Turloughmore at 2pm.